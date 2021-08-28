 Skip to main content
Caffey, Huskers shake off wobbly third set to hold off Kansas State
Caffey, Huskers shake off wobbly third set to hold off Kansas State

Nebraska vs. Kansas State, 8.28

Nebraska's Kayla Caffey (3) celebrates Lindsay Krause's (22) kill against Kansas State on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Middle blocker Kayla Caffey had 13 kills with a .632 hitting percentage to help lead the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-17, 27-25, 11-25, 25-22 win against Kansas State on Saturday.

Nebraska went 2-0 on the first weekend of the season.

Nebraska faced its first bit of adversity in the young season. The Huskers got beat pretty good in the third set and then trailed 12-6 in the fourth set. But Anni Evans came in at setter in place of Kennedi Orr and helped the Huskers come back to win the set and match.

Nebraska kept chipping into its deficit, getting it to four and then two. Nebraska tied the match at 18 on a back-row attack from Lexi Sun with a great set from Evans. Then Akana served an ace to give the Huskers the lead.

Lindsay Krause had the kill on match point, one of her 12 of the match.

After the first set, the crowd welcomed back Justine Wong-Orantes to the Devaney Sports Center with a roaring ovation. The former Husker helped the United States win the gold medal at the Olympics for the first time earlier this month.

Wong-Orantes came onto the court and showed off the gold medal following a video tribute. The Nebraska players and coaches took a few moments from their huddle to take in the scene and clap for Wong-Orantes.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

