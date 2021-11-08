 Skip to main content
Busboom Kelly gets Louisville to No. 1 in college volleyball rankings; Huskers drop out of top 10
Louisville vs. Nebraska, 9.18

Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly celebrates the Cardinals' 3-0 win against Nebraska on Sept. 18 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Head volleyball coach John Cook speaks at the NU athletics press conference on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 team in college volleyball — and it's coached by a former Husker.

Louisville, led by former Nebraska player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly, is the No. 1-ranked team in the AVCA poll released Monday. Busboom Kelly is in her fifth season as the Cardinals' head coach.

Texas had been ranked No. 1 in each of the 13 polls this season. But it lost its first match of the season last week against No. 10 Baylor.

Louisville is the only unbeaten team at 23-0. It becomes just the 22nd program to be ranked No. 1 in the sport. Entering this season Louisville’s highest all-time ranking was sixth.

The Cardinals beat Nebraska 3-0 in September and had been No. 2 in the poll the past four weeks.

This week, Louisville earned 59 of the 64 first-place votes. Texas dropped to No. 2 in the poll and held onto five first-place votes. Pittsburgh is ranked third and Wisconsin is fourth.

Nebraska (17-6) dropped two spots in the poll to No. 11.

The Huskers are tied for second in the Big Ten standings at 11-3, one match behind first-place Wisconsin.

This week Nebraska plays Maryland on Friday and travels to Indiana on Sunday.

Creighton (24-3) is 23rd in the poll.

