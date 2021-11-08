Busboom Kelly gets Louisville to No. 1 in college volleyball rankings; Huskers drop out of top 10

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 team in college volleyball — and it's coached by a former Husker.

Louisville, led by former Nebraska player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly, is the No. 1-ranked team in the AVCA poll released Monday. Busboom Kelly is in her fifth season as the Cardinals' head coach.

Texas had been ranked No. 1 in each of the 13 polls this season. But it lost its first match of the season last week against No. 10 Baylor.

Louisville is the only unbeaten team at 23-0. It becomes just the 22nd program to be ranked No. 1 in the sport. Entering this season Louisville’s highest all-time ranking was sixth.

The Cardinals beat Nebraska 3-0 in September and had been No. 2 in the poll the past four weeks.

This week, Louisville earned 59 of the 64 first-place votes. Texas dropped to No. 2 in the poll and held onto five first-place votes. Pittsburgh is ranked third and Wisconsin is fourth.

Nebraska (17-6) dropped two spots in the poll to No. 11.

The Huskers are tied for second in the Big Ten standings at 11-3, one match behind first-place Wisconsin.