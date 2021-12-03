Boosted by their middles, Huskers take simple approach to put away Campbell in opening round

“It’s like guerrilla warfare,” Cook said of the Campbell offense. “They’re hiding in the jungle, and you don’t know where they are.”

“They didn’t know where they were tonight either,” added Cook in reference to a lengthy stoppage during the third set to sort out the rotation. “It was hard to follow them. Our players did a really nice job. We kept it really simple. They got a couple of kills early, but we held them to negative and these guys did a really nice job shutting their middles down after the first four or five kills.”

In the first set, Nebraska raced to an 8-2 lead, when Campbell hit out three times in the first 10 rallies. Nebraska extended its lead when Hames served a 5-0 run for a 16-6 lead.

Kubik and Ally Batenhorst played outside hitter in the first two sets, and Lindsay Krause played right side hitter. But for the third set Lexi Sun and Whitney Lauenstein came in for Batenhorst and Krause.

Krause had a good match with five kills on nine attempts. Batenhorst had three kills but hit .100. Lauenstein had two kills on four attempts.

Nebraska's defense and serving will give it a chance to win against any team in this tournament.