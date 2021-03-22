 Skip to main content
Big Ten schools dominate top 10 of volleyball rankings
Big Ten schools dominate top 10 of volleyball rankings

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 3.20

The Nebraska volleyball team takes on Iowa on March 20 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska volleyball team remains ranked No. 5 in the new coaches’ poll released on Monday.

In fact, each of the top 10 teams are the same as the previous week. No. 1 Wisconsin played on Sunday for the first time in one month due to COVID-19 cases with its program, and then Northwestern’s team, but still beat No. 4 Minnesota 3-1. And the Badgers didn’t have starting setter Sydney Hilley.

This week Nebraska plays Michigan (4-5) on Thursday and Friday.

Six of the top-11 teams in the poll are from the Big Ten: Wisconsin (1), Minnesota (4), Nebraska (5), Ohio State (9), Purdue (10) and Penn State (11).

Loyola has become a fan favorite thanks to Sister Jean

