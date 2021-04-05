 Skip to main content
Big Ten dominates top 10 of final regular season volleyball poll
Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 3.12

Nebraska’s Kayla Caffey (3) hits a shot off the hand of Ohio State’s Gabby Gonzales (8) during a match on March 12.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska volleyball team will play the entire NCAA Tournament as the No. 4-ranked team in the nation.

The final regular season coaches’ poll was released on Monday afternoon, with the Huskers (14-2) staying in the same spot as the previous week.

Each of the top seven teams in the poll remained the same: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 4 Nebraska, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Washington.

Along with No. 8 Ohio State and No. 9 Purdue, five of the top-nine teams are from the Big Ten.

Nebraska is seeded No. 5 for the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska’s first match in the tournament is next Thursday, against the winner of a first-round match between Texas State and Utah Valley the previous day.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

