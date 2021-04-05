Big Ten dominates top 10 of final regular season volleyball poll

The Nebraska volleyball team will play the entire NCAA Tournament as the No. 4-ranked team in the nation.
The final regular season coaches’ poll was released on Monday afternoon, with the Huskers (14-2) staying in the same spot as the previous week.
Each of the top seven teams in the poll remained the same: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 4 Nebraska, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Washington.
Along with No. 8 Ohio State and No. 9 Purdue, five of the top-nine teams are from the Big Ten.
Nebraska is seeded No. 5 for the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska’s first match in the tournament is next Thursday, against the winner of a first-round match between Texas State and Utah Valley the previous day.
