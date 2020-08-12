Big East will not have sports in the fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big East Conference, which includes Creighton, announced Wednesday that it will not play sports in the fall.

The league said it will assess the possibility of holding volleyball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and field hockey seasons in the spring.

Winter sports will be evaluated at a later point.

"This very difficult decision came after an exhaustive review by our presidents and athletics directors and followed consideration of NCAA guidance, COVID-19 case counts and trend lines nationally and in Big East communities, and the many unknowns surrounding testing availability, turnaround time and travel restrictions in our 11 locales,” Big East commissioner Val Ackerman said in a prepared statement.

During the fall months, Big East athletes will be allowed to participate in various team activities, including strength and conditioning sessions.

