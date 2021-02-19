Behind its All-American and sharp serves, Minnesota hands Nebraska first volleyball loss

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McGraw served runs of 5-0 and 7-0 in the first set, with two aces.

Minnesota hit .278 in the first set, and the Huskers just .056.

Nebraska again got behind quickly in the second set 8-2. But Nebraska won 13 of the next 19 rallies and when Stivrins beat Minnesota’s Regan Pittman one-on-one for a kill, Nebraska led 15-14 and had its first lead of the set. Nebraska won the next two rallies, too, and led 17-14.

The end of the set got tense when the Gophers got its deficit to 22-20. But Kubik got another big kill on a back-row attack, and forced the Gophers into errors on the final two rallies to win the set 25-20, and tie the match.

Stivrins and Kubik helped get the Huskers back into the match with their play in the set. Stivrins had six kills on 10 attempts. Kubik had five kills on 12 swings without a hitting error.

Nebraska again struggled with McGraw’s serves in the third set, and the Gophers led 7-1.

Nebraska rallied and took a 24-22 lead. But the Huskers couldn’t convert their first set point, and that was bad news because McGraw was serving. Nebraska couldn’t solve McGraw’s serving again, and the Gophers won the final four points of the set to win 26-24 and to take a 2-1 match lead.