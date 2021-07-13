 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Batenhorst, Krause help lead Americans to 4-0 record at world championship
0 Comments
topical

Batenhorst, Krause help lead Americans to 4-0 record at world championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
U20 vs. Brazil

Team USA celebrates a four-set win against Brazil on Tuesday at the U20 World Championship.

 FIVB

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett gather to discuss the latest in Nebraska's search for an athletic director and the two weeks since Bill Moos departed NU. Before that, though, the guys talk through a newsy stretch.

The United State beat Brazil 25-22, 27-29, 25-20, 25-14 on Tuesday in FIVB U20 World Championship play to improve to 4-0 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Nebraska freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst had 15 points with 11 kills, two blocks and two ace serves. Nebraska freshman Lindsay Krause added five kills, and Nebraska freshman Lexi Rodriguez had nine digs as the starting libero.

Ohio State right-side hitter Emily Londot led the Americans with 20 kills.

The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in July

The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month. 

+3
A 'huge night for Mississippi State' at the CWS nets school's first national title in any sport
College Sports
editor's pick topical

A 'huge night for Mississippi State' at the CWS nets school's first national title in any sport

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

“It means everything to all of us, our fans, our administration and our players," said Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis after the Bulldogs' 9-0 clinching win Wednesday over Vanderbilt.

Day 1 of the NIL era sees Huskers athletes promote everything from podcasts to dog trainers
Baseball
topical

Day 1 of the NIL era sees Huskers athletes promote everything from podcasts to dog trainers

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

On the first day student-athletes could begin making money on their name, image, and likeness, several Nebraska athletes took advantage of the…

+2
Q&A with Adi Kunalic: The Opendorse president talks NIL and what we might see in the coming weeks
Football
topical top story

Q&A with Adi Kunalic: The Opendorse president talks NIL and what we might see in the coming weeks

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Adi Kunalic would have loved to have the opportunity in his playing days that Nebraska's college athletes have in front of them now. 

State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar
College Sports

State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

An indoor-outdoor national championship sweep was a huge accomplishment for Concordia pole vaulter Josie Puelz, but she thinks there's more to come.

State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles
College Sports
editor's pick

State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Shandon Reitzell was primed for a big meet.

+2
After calling Lincoln and Nebraska home for 15-plus years, Jordan Burroughs begins new chapter
Wrestling
topical

After calling Lincoln and Nebraska home for 15-plus years, Jordan Burroughs begins new chapter

  • Timothy Gray
  • Updated
  • 0

It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.

+3
U.S. Senior Open scene: Birdies and stars take over the course during opening round
Golf
topical

U.S. Senior Open scene: Birdies and stars take over the course during opening round

  • Brent Wagner
  • Updated
  • 0

In back-to-back groups the six players have combined to win 11 major championship on the regular professional tour, in addition to numerous other majors on the Champions Tour.

+2
Steven M. Sipple: Pondering a level of grace for Hoiberg as well as some football questions
Column
editor's pick topical top story

Steven M. Sipple: Pondering a level of grace for Hoiberg as well as some football questions

  • Steven M. Sipple
  • Updated
  • 0

A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.

+2
The simple answer to why Spencer Schwellenbach could hear his named called early in MLB Draft
Baseball
topical

The simple answer to why Spencer Schwellenbach could hear his named called early in MLB Draft

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach could be selected as a pitcher or as a position player in the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Rahm +750 to win Open Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News