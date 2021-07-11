Batenhorst, Krause help lead Americans to 3-0 run in pool play at U20 worlds

Nebraska freshman Lindsay Krause (17) and Caroline Crawford (12) go up for a block during Sunday's FIVB U20 World Championship pool match between the United States and Turkey.
FIVB
Lincoln Journal Star
Nebraska freshman Ally Batenhorst led her team in kills for the third straight match as Team USA concluded pool play with a 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 win against top-seeded Turkey in the FIVB U20 World Championship on Sunday in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Batenhorst, one of three Huskers on the U20 roster, finished with 11 kills on .308 hitting.
Omaha Skutt graduate Lindsay Krause had two kills and one block late in the third set to help the Americans turn a one-point lead into a 22-18 advantage. Krause, who had three total kills, closed the match with a kill.
Lexi Rodriguez, another incoming Husker, started at libero for the third straight match.
Team USA concluded pool play at 3-0, dropping only one set during that run.
The Americans will begin bracket play Tuesday.
Photos: Some of the nation's top volleyball recruits take part in NU's Dream Team camp
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun attempts a kill in front of campers during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Lauren Stivrins (left) talks with Husker coach John Cook during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Husker commit Bekka Allick serves the ball during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Andi Jackson serves during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand (left) and head coach John Cook talk during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand (left) and coach John Cook talk during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Zoe Humphrey attempts a kill during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Sydney Helmers practices a serve during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Skyler Pierce serves the ball during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Caroline Jurevicius lifts a shot during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Ella Swindle takes part in drills during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Hayden Kubik, who is committed to play at Nebraska, passes during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Brooklyn Deleye of Topeka, Kan., attempts a kill during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes (left) talks to high school volleyball player Gabriella Divita during a serving drill during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Brooklyn Deleye of Topeka, Kan., and Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand share a light moment during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Nebraska coach John Cook talks to athletes on Saturday during the Nebraska volleyball camp at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Husker commit Bekka Allick serves during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
