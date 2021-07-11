 Skip to main content
Batenhorst, Krause help lead Americans to 3-0 run in pool play at U20 worlds
Batenhorst, Krause help lead Americans to 3-0 run in pool play at U20 worlds

Lindsay Krause

Nebraska freshman Lindsay Krause (17) and Caroline Crawford (12) go up for a block during Sunday's FIVB U20 World Championship pool match between the United States and Turkey.

 FIVB
Nebraska freshman Ally Batenhorst led her team in kills for the third straight match as Team USA concluded pool play with a 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 win against top-seeded Turkey in the FIVB U20 World Championship on Sunday in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Batenhorst, one of three Huskers on the U20 roster, finished with 11 kills on .308 hitting.

Omaha Skutt graduate Lindsay Krause had two kills and one block late in the third set to help the Americans turn a one-point lead into a 22-18 advantage. Krause, who had three total kills, closed the match with a kill.

Lexi Rodriguez, another incoming Husker, started at libero for the third straight match.

Team USA concluded pool play at 3-0, dropping only one set during that run.

The Americans will begin bracket play Tuesday.

