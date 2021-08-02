Banged-up US women's volleyball team heads to quarters; Larson confident in roster's depth

The injuries to Thompson and Poulter haven't slowed down the U.S. team yet in Tokyo, with Annie Drews thriving in place of Thompson as an opposite and Micha Hancock stepping in at setter after Poulter got hurt.

“We have 23 people that could have been on this roster,” captain and former Husker Jordan Larson said. “We knew it was going to take a lot of us to find a way to win. We’re finding that now. We can have anybody at any point step in and take over a match. We have confidence and trust that people are going to do their job and execute at a high level. We’ve been talking about it and you’re just seeing it come to play now.”

Larson finished with 12 kills, nine digs and three blocks against Italy. Former Husker Justine Wong-Orantes led the team in digs with 14.

Drews led the team with 22 points in the five-set win over Italy in her first Olympic start after Thompson rolled her ankle upon landing on a teammate's foot in a loss Saturday to the ROC.

Thompson was watching from the stands. She is working tirelessly to rehab the injury in hopes of being able to return later in the tournament.

Thompson came into the day tied for the third-most points in the tournament with 66, but there was little drop-off with Drews in there instead.