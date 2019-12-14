Badgers handled 'gritty, in the dirt' volleyball against Huskers to punch Final Four ticket

“They had the home crowd, they made some big plays when they needed to and they played great,” Cook said. “They’ve proven to us that they’re the best team in the Big Ten this year and we wish them the best in the Final Four.

“I asked my team to come in here and compete, to play with courage, and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort that they gave tonight.”

Wisconsin started the season 4-4, including a loss to Baylor — the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and UW’s semifinal opponent in Pittsburgh — and back-to-back losses to Washington in September, but has reeled off 22 wins in 24 matches since.

“This team never lacked confidence or belief in itself,” Sheffield said. “It was just a matter of getting better.”

The way Cook sees it, the difference between the teams on Saturday night was Wisconsin’s ability to find a point when it needed one and the extra gear it showed late in sets.

Nebraska led 21-20 in the second and was within 20-19 in the third, but UW finished them on 6-1 and 5-0 runs, respectively.