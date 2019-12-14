Badgers handled 'gritty, in the dirt' volleyball against Huskers to punch Final Four ticket

MADISON, Wis. — Back in October, Wisconsin swept Nebraska in Lincoln in a bombs-away match that saw both teams hit better than .335.
In November, the Badgers again swept the Huskers and again flexed their offensive prowess, hitting .331 and bettering John Cook’s team by 92 percentage points in that department.
In December, well, the teams played a completely different style of game with a Final Four berth on the line, and again Kelly Sheffield's team found a way to get the job done.
“It couldn’t have been a more different match than the first time when we played in Lincoln,” Sheffield said. “There it was two teams just teeing off on each other offensively, hitting big, huge numbers. This game was really gritty, in the dirt. … A lot of defense. To hold that team under .100 is pretty cool.
“I thought it was a really, really gritty performance by us.”
Wisconsin entered Saturday fourth in the nation in hitting percentage at .295 but managed just .192 against the Huskers. NU, though, hit just .062 itself over the course of a third consecutive sweep by UW, this one ending Nebraska’s season one match short of a fifth straight Final Four berth.
The Badgers are on the way to Pittsburgh, cracking the national semifinals for the first time since 2013, Sheffield’s first year at the helm here.
“They had the home crowd, they made some big plays when they needed to and they played great,” Cook said. “They’ve proven to us that they’re the best team in the Big Ten this year and we wish them the best in the Final Four.
“I asked my team to come in here and compete, to play with courage, and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort that they gave tonight.”
You have free articles remaining.
Wisconsin started the season 4-4, including a loss to Baylor — the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and UW’s semifinal opponent in Pittsburgh — and back-to-back losses to Washington in September, but has reeled off 22 wins in 24 matches since.
“This team never lacked confidence or belief in itself,” Sheffield said. “It was just a matter of getting better.”
The way Cook sees it, the difference between the teams on Saturday night was Wisconsin’s ability to find a point when it needed one and the extra gear it showed late in sets.
Nebraska led 21-20 in the second and was within 20-19 in the third, but UW finished them on 6-1 and 5-0 runs, respectively.
“Wisconsin is really good after 20 points,” Cook said. “… Don’t make errors, find ways to get kills, find a way to manufacture a point when you need it, and Wisconsin did that tonight better than we did.”
“You can get really tight and really tense and you can start playing not to make errors or start panicking,” Sheffield said. “There wasn’t any of that stuff from our group, and that’s hard. That’s a difficult thing, but I thought the mental toughness to just continue to grind, continue to find ways to side out, was pretty cool.”
In fact, Wisconsin junior setter Sydney Hilley told her team before the third set exactly what to expect.
“I said, ‘This set is going to go (down to the wire), and I want it to,’” Hilley said. “It’s so fun to be in those moments and I’m so confident in our team in those moments that I wanted it to happen.”
Sheffield said his team will start looking for ways to handle Baylor better than it did three months ago, but not just yet.
"I don't think I'm going to worry about that too much tonight," he said.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.