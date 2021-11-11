Back in the starting lineup, Lexi Sun opens up about 'challenging, but also one of the best seasons' for her

“Honestly, I could say this has been the most challenging, but also one of the best seasons for me just because I’ve been able to take a new perspective and really just learn how to be a good teammate and (supportive) no matter what role that is,” Sun said. “I think a lot of the time I talk about how there is more to life than just volleyball. And I think that’s really put that to the test this season for me.”

Sun tried to remain supportive when she wasn’t playing as much.

“It was a new position for me to be in, so I think at first it was really hard,” Sun said. “But just sticking with it and not losing hope in just the player I can be and how I can help this team on and off the court.”

This season when the team added some talented freshmen, Sun knew she’d have more competition to play.

“The best players play,” Cook said. “We gave everybody an opportunity in nonconference. We kept mixing up lineups and they all had opportunities and we went with what we wanted. And now we’re adjusted. It’s a long season and this year we do have some other players that can play, so it’s been good.”

Now the No. 11-ranked Huskers could really use Sun to produce. Nebraska needs Sun to recapture the moments when she’s been at the best during her career.