As Nebraska volleyball begins practice, Cook shares insight into what season may look like

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook sees the challenge college athletics departments are facing in navigating issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Each sport is in a different situation based on levels of contact involved in the sport, and what season the sport is scheduled to play.
Cook has been the spokesperson for the group of coaches for volleyball in the Big Ten Conference. The coaches have had several online meetings over the past few months, and Cook relays the coaches' feelings on certain topics to league administrators.
“I’ve told all of our administrators I feel for them, because I just think there are so many decisions that are factored into this, and how is it a win-win?” Cook said. “There is no win-win in this. It’s just, what is the best-case decision? I really feel for them and think the administrators are in a really tough spot. Especially athletic directors trying to keep athletic departments afloat and keep the money and keep everybody happy and give everybody opportunity. When you see (an athletic department) like Stanford drop 11 sports, that is setting off major red flags.”
The Husker volleyball program began practice Wednesday, but it is still in an uneasy situation. The Big Ten hasn’t yet announced a season schedule, and a decision is still coming on whether the NCAA Tournament will be played during the fall season. Cook says playing the season in the spring may be the best option.
The Big Ten schedule format for volleyball hasn’t been announced, either, but Cook shared some insight into some possible formats. The coaches have proposed to play the typical 20-match league schedule, but with a different format similar to the college hockey schedule where schools play the same team on back-to-back nights in the same city. That would cut down on the number of airplanes and hotels each team would have to be in, but also means Nebraska may only play 10 of the other 13 league teams.
“That eliminates the extra travel, and it gets matches,” Cook said. “You stay in the same hotel and have the same refs, so it’s just trying to minimize opportunities when you’re out of the bubble.”
A schedule format where three teams would meet in one city each week to play two matches each over three days has also been discussed.
It depends on when the season begins how many weeks the Big Ten season will be played over. If the matches begin soon enough there may be one scheduled bye week at the middle of the season, and one bye week at the end of the season. That could allow for makeup dates for any postponed matches.
“We talked about several formats, but I went on with the (administrators) and explained to them what we would like to do," Cook said. "We would really like to keep Wednesday night matches possible because it’s such a great TV night, and if we’re not going to have fans, then TV is going to be really, really important. So even if we’re doing this hockey format, is there a way we can pull some matches from the weekend and play them on Wednesdays?”
The Big Ten coaches also talked about having noisemakers be allowed for fans at the arena.
“The reason being, let’s say we can only get 1,000 fans in (the Devaney Sports Center), let them bring noisemakers and create a more wild atmosphere,” Cook said. “Now that hasn’t gotten very far because we don’t even know our schedule yet, but that’s something we as a coaches group thought would be a great idea, and a great time to try it. All of us have seen matches in Europe where they’re playing right now and they got noisemakers. It does create a better environment.”
Nebraska is looking into playing some matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena for this season only. If there are capacity restrictions, playing at Pinnacle Bank Arena could allow Nebraska to have more fans with social distancing at the 15,000-seat downtown arena than at the Devaney Sports Center.
But Nebraska Athletics would have to work out a rental agreement, and could lose some revenue from parking and concessions.
“The only reason we would go to PBA is if we could get more fans in there, and it doesn’t cost us more money to go over there,” Cook said.
Nebraska volleyball practice, 8.5
