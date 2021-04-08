As NCAA tries to clarify tourney procedures John Cook shares some insight on tourney bubble

“It’s exactly like a club tournament,” Cook said.

Nebraska will practice in Lincoln for the final time on Monday, and then make the short trip to Omaha.

What does Cook expect the bubble to be like?

“We’re basically going to be up there for two days before we can do anything,” Cook said. “So we go in Monday night and I think our first practice is Wednesday, but you got to test out of it. So we’re going to pretty much be isolated at the hotel for 48 hours.”

The teams will be able to spend time outside, and should have a meeting room at the hotel.

“We just don’t want to sit in the hotel all day. I know what results that brings,” Cook said. “We’re trying to be creative on that.”

One change for Nebraska is that the NCAA limits the traveling party for each team to 27 people, including players, coaches and support staff. Nebraska has 17 players, including the three freshmen who aren't eligible to play. The travel party also has to include one of Nebraska’s administrators, leaving nine spots for the coaches and support staff.