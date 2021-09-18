As Huskers search for more consistency, Busboom Kelly's Cardinals continue rise with sweep at Devaney

It was a milestone week for coach Dani Busboom Kelly and the Louisville volleyball team.
Over the past six days, the Cardinals reached their highest-ever ranking in volleyball (No. 5), beat rival Kentucky (the defending national champion) and beat one of the best volleyball programs in the nation (Nebraska) for the first time.
The Cardinals’ 10-0 record is their best start to a season in the last 16 years.
Beating Nebraska is another sign of the improvement the Louisville program has made in the five years since Busboom Kelly, the former Husker player and assistant coach, arrived. Louisville had lost all five matches against Nebraska before Saturday.
The Cardinals beat No. 6 Nebraska 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 at the Devaney Sports Center. The Cardinals played great at the end of each set, including an 8-1 run to end the match.
Nebraska getting swept hadn’t happened since an NCAA Tournament loss to Wisconsin at the end of the 2019 season.
Louisville had 12 blocks to hold Nebraska to a season-worst hitting percentage of .046. Louisville hit .255.
Middle blocker Anna Stevenson had a great match with 11 kills on .588 hitting.
Whitney Lauenstein led Nebraska (6-3) with nine kills.
In the first set Nebraska wasn’t playing great, but still only trailed 17-15. But Louisville dominated the end of the set, winning eight of the final 10 rallies.
Louisville came in as the No. 9-ranked blocking team in the match and showed it right away. The Cardinals had five blocks in the set.
Lauenstein had a strong start to the match with five kills on eight attempts.
But starting outside hitter Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik managed just four kills combined on 19 attempts. So in the second set, they were replaced by Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst.
In the second set, Nebraska was right there at crunch time, trailing 22-20. But then the Cardinals ended the set in a flash with a 3-0 run.
