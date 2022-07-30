Amie Just: 'Unexpected and untimely' departure of Huskers' Kayla Caffey frustrating for all involved

Unexpected and untimely.

Those are two of the words Nebraska volleyball All-American Kayla Caffey used on Instagram on Friday to describe her departure from the program.

With roughly one week to go before practice begins? Unexpected and untimely indeed.

And just all-around frustrating for everyone involved.

Frustrating for fans who loved Caffey and what she brought to Nebraska volleyball the last three years.

Frustrating for Caffey's teammates who were looking forward to another year with her, including Ally Batenhorst who said in Caffey's Instagram comments, "don't know what I'm gonna do without you, but beyond grateful I got to play next to you."

Especially frustrating for Caffey herself, who said she found out just “a few weeks ago” that Nebraska didn’t have a scholarship available for her this fall.

We’ve known all along that Caffey’s situation was complicated, as coach John Cook has spoken at length about — and likely will talk about again when he takes the podium Monday for Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

"Kayla's situation has been unlike any other we've ever dealt with before," Cook, who has helmed Nebraska's program since 2000, said in the news release announcing Caffey's departure.

Caffey is, after all, entering her unprecedented seventh season of eligibility.

A quick rundown of her career to date — 2016: Missouri, redshirt; 2017: Missouri, SEC all-freshman team; 2018: Missouri, medical hardship; 2019: Missouri, ranked second in league with .408 hitting percentage; 2020: Nebraska, ranked second on team in blocks and hitting; 2021: Earns second-team All-America honors and the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award after averaging 2.41 kills and 1.11 blocks per set … and she led the team in hitting percentage (.363). 2022: TBD.

The NCAA cleared Caffey for her seventh season in the spring. Before the ruling came, Cook said in January that Caffey wanted to play for Nebraska if she could.

She showed that through her actions, too, practicing with Nebraska in the spring, playing for the Huskers during the beach volleyball season and remaining with the team over the summer.

But for the fall, the numbers appear to not have been on Caffey’s side.

Volleyball teams have just 12 scholarships available for players each year. The roster, excluding Caffey, carries 14 players, though Maggie Mendelson should count for basketball rather than volleyball.

The scholarship rule temporarily went by the wayside last year if players used their extra COVID-19 season, but the standard rules are back in effect now, which complicates things for upperclassmen who would have otherwise expired their eligibility by now.

While Cook said in a statement Thursday that “we took our time with this to make sure it was the right decision for everybody,” you can’t help but think of the short turnaround time for Caffey here.

Schools begin practice soon. With it being so late in the game, how many programs have an available scholarship for Caffey?

Here’s hoping she finds a place to land and finds it quickly. After telling Husker Nation on Instagram that the fan base has been “nothing short of amazing," she hopes Nebraska fans will continue to cheer her on this season.

Cook will be, and you should, too.

She wanted to play for one last season. She wanted that to be here in the friendly confines of the Devaney Sports Center.