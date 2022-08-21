Amie Just: NU volleyball's sold-out scrimmage offers top-notch atmosphere for nation's No. 1 team

There are myriad words to describe the atmosphere from Nebraska volleyball’s Red-White game.

At times, “loud” turned to “ear-splitting” — like when Kaitlyn Hord was introduced as a Husker for the first time. Or "awestruck," like when Bekka Allick unleashed her rocket of an arm when tossing her mini volleyball.

The energy? "Amped" and "electric" were the words John Cook used, saying "it wasn't our typical Red-White crowd."

Selling out volleyball matches is the name of the game for Nebraska.

The Huskers led the nation in attendance for seven straight seasons before the pandemic and then once again paced Division I programs in attendance in 2021, too — averaging 8,172 for their 19 home contests.

But those are meaningful games, not glorified practices.

“It’s hard to put into words because you never think you’re going to pack a Red-White game,” coach John Cook said. “I walked in today and I was just blown away.”

The official attendance was 7,946 — six more than the announced total from 2021’s scrimmage. That’s a smidge higher than what Nebraska deems a sellout at 7,907.

Even though the number of sold tickets was high last year, Cook said the feeling for 2022’s rendition was above and beyond recent seasons.

“The difference today — I don’t know if it had to do with COVID, but the last couple Red-Whites we’ve had, it’s like been Love Library. Super quiet,” Cook said. “And today? People were fired up. They were into it.”

In other words, it was close to feeling like a regular season match, just minus the incoming T-shirts for the student section.

Part of that electricity could be the result of pairing the Red-White scrimmage with the inaugural volleyball fan day.

Attendees flocked in from all over the region, representing Western Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota, Cook said, recalling his conversations with Husker fans from earlier in the afternoon.

Families and volleyball teams alike made weekends out of it. For many of them, the scrimmage is their chance to see Nebraska volleyball in person since the Huskers are such a hot-ticket item.

Some of them waited for more than an hour and a half in line for autographs and pictures.

One conversation Cook recalled was when he asked someone how long they’d waited. Their response: Hour and fifteen minutes. Cook’s follow up: “Was it worth it?”

The answer? “Yeah.”

That’s true dedication, no matter if that person was from Lincoln, Hyannis, Bismarck or somewhere in between.

And then for them to (hopefully) recharge the batteries and then return to the Bob for more?

“That’s why there’s no place like Nebraska,” Cook said.

No. 1 team. No. 1 atmosphere. No question.