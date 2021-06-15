Americans still undefeated at FIVB Volleyball Nations League

The United States women’s national volleyball team improved its record to 12-0 at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League following a four-set win (25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14) against Turkey on Monday.

Former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are each playing for the Americans, and have each also been selected for the Olympic team.

Larson finished with 13 kills on a .482 hitting percentage against Turkey. Wong-Orantes was credited with 13 digs and nine successful serve receptions.

With three preliminary round matches still remaining the U.S. squad has already clinched a spot in the tournament semifinals. The Americans are ranked No. 1 in the world.

