Americans still undefeated at FIVB Volleyball Nations League
Americans still undefeated at FIVB Volleyball Nations League

U.S. vs. Korea volleyball, 6.4

Jordan Larson and the United States women's volleyball team played Korea in Lincoln in 2019 as part of the Volleyball Nations League.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Husker Extra Podcast: The latest in Husker football recruiting and putting a bow on Nebraska baseball's run

The United States women’s national volleyball team improved its record to 12-0 at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League following a four-set win (25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14) against Turkey on Monday.

Former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are each playing for the Americans, and have each also been selected for the Olympic team.

Larson finished with 13 kills on a .482 hitting percentage against Turkey. Wong-Orantes was credited with 13 digs and nine successful serve receptions.

With three preliminary round matches still remaining the U.S. squad has already clinched a spot in the tournament semifinals. The Americans are ranked No. 1 in the world.

