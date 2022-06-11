Americans advance to gold-medal match at Pan American Cup

The United States under-21 national volleyball team advanced to the gold medal match at the Pan American Cup with a sweep of Chile on Saturday.

The U.S. dominated the semifinal match 25-11, 25-13, 25-9 in La Pax, Mexico. Team USA is now 4-0 in the event, winning 12 of 13 sets.

Along with advancing to Sunday's final, the U.S. has qualified for the 2023 FIVB World Championship.

Norah Sis of Creighton had seven points (five kills and two ace serves). The Papillion-La Vista graduate has started all four matches, collecting 29 kills, 21 digs, three blocks and three ace serves on a .328 hitting percentage.

Lexi Rodriguez of Nebraska had 11 digs on Saturday.

