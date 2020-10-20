Former Nebraska volleyball player Amber Rolfzen has joined the coaching staff at Bradley as the volunteer assistant coach.
Rolfzen retired from a four-year professional volleyball career in the spring. Her final pro season in Italy ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also played in Germany and France.
"Amber is a fierce competitor who has proven she knows how to get it done at the highest levels both in the NCAA and internationally," said Bradley coach Carol Price-Torok in a news release. "I am excited to have her in the gym using those experiences to train and mentor our middle blockers. We have a young team, so Amber's attention to detail will help this group develop at the pace we are looking for. She has jumped right into a huge role with film break down and coding that will help our players continue to improve and make the changes necessary to compete at the highest level."
At Nebraska, Rolfzen made a position switch after two seasons and became a two-time All-American at middle blocker, helping the Huskers win the national championship in 2015.