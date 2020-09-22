Ally Batenhorst latest top-10 volleyball recruit who intends to enroll at Nebraska early

While the early enrollees will be able to practice with the Huskers, it doesn’t look like they’ll be able to play during the rescheduled season that’s scheduled to begin in January. A proposal going before the NCAA Division I Board of Directors recommends that midyear enrollees not be able to compete during the 2020-21 academic year.

Batenhorst’s parents are from Nebraska, and most of her family still lives in the state. Her dad is from Wisner. Her mother, Susan O’Rourke, is from Omaha.

She comes from a volleyball family. Her older sister, Dani, plays volleyball at Gonzaga. Her younger sister, Casey, is the setter on the same high school team at Seven Lakes High School, and recently committed to SMU.

Ally Batenhorst was named the player of the week for the state of Texas last week, when she helped Seven Lakes High School go 2-0. She averaged 6.88 kills per set, and also had 28 digs, five blocks and one ace serve combined. Seven Lakes has a 3-0 record.

