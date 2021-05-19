 Skip to main content
All-American Lexi Sun to use NCAA's eligibility waiver, return to Huskers for another season
Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 3.12

Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (11) attempts a kill between Ohio State’s Rylee Rader (20) and Mac Podraza (10) during Nebraska's five-set win on March 12 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Lexi Sun wants one more season as a Nebraska volleyball player.

The two-time All-American announced on social media on Wednesday that she'll return to the Huskers for the fall 2021 season. Her announcement comes about one month after the season ended.

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Encinitas, California, was eligible to return because players didn’t lose a year of eligibility this season due to the NCAA’s pandemic exception.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be coming back to play my final season of college volleyball at the University of Nebraska,” said Sun in a news release. “Because of the challenges that have come along with the past year, I am grateful to have received another opportunity to play and compete alongside some of my favorite people. I will be continuing a master’s degree in advertising and public relations, and I am especially looking forward to getting to play in front of Husker nation one last time. I can’t wait to see what else this last chapter of my time here at Nebraska holds."

After starting her career playing for Texas, Sun has been a three-year starter at Nebraska. And in each of the past two seasons she was a third-team All-American.

This season her 3.64 kills per set were a career best, despite not playing nonconference matches that can sometimes inflate stats.

Sun earned first-team all-Big Ten honors twice. This season she was one of just seven players, and the only outside hitter, who all 14 league coaches voted for first-team all-conference honors.

Sun was Nebraska’s leading point scorer this season with 240 kills, 43 blocks and a team-best 26 ace serves.

Nebraska coach John Cook was “pumped” with Sun’s decision.

“Lexi still has unfinished business at Nebraska,” said Cook in a news release. “We will be on a mission this season and her experience can help our younger group get there faster. We say there is no place like Nebraska, and it is really cool that she will be able to finish her career in front of our fans.”

Nebraska had four seniors this season. Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger won't return. All-American middle blocker Lauren Stivrins hasn't announced her decision.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

