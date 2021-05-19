All-American Lexi Sun to use NCAA's eligibility waiver, return to Huskers for another season

“I am so excited to announce that I will be coming back to play my final season of college volleyball at the University of Nebraska,” said Sun in a news release. “Because of the challenges that have come along with the past year, I am grateful to have received another opportunity to play and compete alongside some of my favorite people. I will be continuing a master’s degree in advertising and public relations, and I am especially looking forward to getting to play in front of Husker nation one last time. I can’t wait to see what else this last chapter of my time here at Nebraska holds."