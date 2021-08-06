All-American Lauren Stivrins will try to play for Huskers again 'eventually'

Lauren Stivrins is going to try and give it a go with the Nebraska volleyball team this season.

Three days before practice begins for the Huskers, the All-American middle blocker provided her most definitive answer to date regarding her status for this season, saying she’ll attempt to play this season “eventually.”

In a brief exchange at the end of the podcast she hosts with teammate Nicklin Hames released on Friday, Stivrins said she’ll try and play. She didn’t share any more details about her plans. Nebraska will hold its media day on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska’s first match is Aug. 27. The Big Ten season begins on Sept. 22.

Stivrins has been recovering from offseason back surgery and hasn’t been able to do much training.

She will be using the extra year of eligibility allowed for players due to the NCAA’s pandemic exception for the recently completed season.

Stivrins is one of the best middle blockers in program history. She’s already earned All-American honors three times. She was a first-team All-American during the 2020-21 season. She’s just the 13th player in program history to be named an All-American at least three times.