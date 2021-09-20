After weeks of tinkering with lineup, John Cook has made a decision as Big Ten schedule begins; Huskers drop out of top 10

After four weeks of shuffling the starting lineup, Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook says he plans to pick a group of starters and let them go "for a while" when the Big Ten season begins Wednesday.
Cook on Monday said he’s already made the decision, but he’s not going public with his choices. Nebraska's first league opponent is Northwestern.
The decisions will come at right-side hitter, where freshmen Whitney Lauenstein and Lindsay Krause have each played.
And at outside hitter, where Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst have played the most. Krause also played some at outside hitter.
Cook used the nonconference schedule to try to determine the best lineup.
“We’ll be making a decision which way we’re going, and we’re going to go with it for a while,” Cook said. “I don’t want anybody worried about looking over their shoulder, or (thinking), 'I’m I playing or starting this match?'”
So Cook says even if a player has a really low hitting percentage in the first set against Northwestern, they’ll still be out there for the second set.
Cook says the starters need to know they’ll be working together to determine how successful Nebraska will be.
“There is a saying, ‘Men battle to bond, and women bond to battle,’” Cook said. “And I think by mixing things up like that we don’t get that core group that they’re used to having. But I can also look them in the eye and say, ‘Listen, I’ve given everybody a chance.’ You’ve all had a great chance. You look at their stats, everybody has had the same number of swings, the same number of (sets) played. So I’ve given everybody a chance. That was part of the risk, and now we have to dial it up.”
Nebraska has lost three straight matches, against Utah, Stanford and Louisville.
In the new rankings released on Monday Nebraska dropped six spots to No. 12. Nebraska isn’t ranked in the top 10 for the first time since early in the 2017 national championship season, when Nebraska was 14th.
Creighton (12-1) moved up one spot to 16th.
Check back for updates to this story
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.