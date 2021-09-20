After weeks of tinkering with lineup, John Cook has made a decision as Big Ten schedule begins; Huskers drop out of top 10

After four weeks of shuffling the starting lineup, Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook says he plans to pick a group of starters and let them go "for a while" when the Big Ten season begins Wednesday.

Cook on Monday said he’s already made the decision, but he’s not going public with his choices. Nebraska's first league opponent is Northwestern.

The decisions will come at right-side hitter, where freshmen Whitney Lauenstein and Lindsay Krause have each played.

And at outside hitter, where Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst have played the most. Krause also played some at outside hitter.

Cook used the nonconference schedule to try to determine the best lineup.

“We’ll be making a decision which way we’re going, and we’re going to go with it for a while,” Cook said. “I don’t want anybody worried about looking over their shoulder, or (thinking), 'I’m I playing or starting this match?'”

So Cook says even if a player has a really low hitting percentage in the first set against Northwestern, they’ll still be out there for the second set.

Cook says the starters need to know they’ll be working together to determine how successful Nebraska will be.