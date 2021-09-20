After weeks of tinkering, John Cook has made a lineup decision as Big Ten schedule begins; Huskers drop out of top 10

“We’ll be making a decision which way we’re going, and we’re going to go with it for a while,” Cook said. “I don’t want anybody worried about looking over their shoulder, or (thinking), 'I’m I playing or starting this match?'”

Cook says even if a player has a really low hitting percentage in the first set against Northwestern, they’ll still be out there for the second set. That would be different than last week, when Sun and Kubik started against Louisville but were replaced by Batenhorst and Krause for the second set.

“We’ve got to learn to work through that and develop a core group. That’s our next step. They got to bond,” Cook said.

Cook says the starters need to know they’ll be working together to determine how successful Nebraska will be.

“There is a saying, ‘Men battle to bond, and women bond to battle,’” Cook said. “And I think by mixing things up like that we don’t get that core group that they’re used to having. But I can also look them in the eye and say, ‘Listen, I’ve given everybody a chance.’ You’ve all had a great chance. You look at their stats, everybody has had the same number of swings, the same number of (sets) played. So I’ve given everybody a chance. That was part of the risk, and now we have to dial it up.”