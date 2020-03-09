After teasing announcement with buried treasure theme, Nebraska volleyball is headed to Grand Island

The Nebraska volleyball team plays one spring match each year, and, for that match, the Huskers go play somewhere outside of Lincoln to share the volleyball program with the rest of the state.

This year, they’re going to Grand Island, the program announced Monday morning. The Huskers will play the match against Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. at the Heartland Events Center.

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster and at the Heartland Events Center Box Office at 10 a.m. on March 11. All tickets will be reserved at $10 with limited courtside seats available at $25 each. There will be a limit of eight tickets per person, and there will be a handling fee on all tickets purchased. No tickets will be sold through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

In recent years the volleyball team has played spring matches in McCook, Kearney, Ogallala, Wayne and Norfolk, but Grand Island has been a regular stop because of its larger venue. Nebraska volleyball's official Twitter account released hints to the location with a series of treasure-themed tweets during the past week.

Nebraska last played in Grand Island in 2015, when the Huskers defeated Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,006 at the Heartland Events Center. Nebraska also played in Grand Island in 2011, beating Wichita State with 5,522 in attendance.