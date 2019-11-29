After sweep of Maryland, Huskers have one more match to make case for high NCAA Tournament seed

If Nebraska’s defense can get back to its great form from earlier in the season, along with that offensive balance, it would make Nebraska a tough team when the NCAA Tournament begins next week.

“It makes it hard to defend, and you can’t gang up on people,” Cook said.

After Maryland kept it close to start the first set, Nebraska was in control at the finish of the set, winning six of the final nine rallies. Then Nebraska had a .484 hitting percentage in the second set.

Cook felt like Nebraska got much better after the first part of the opening set.

“We looked like we were still at Thanksgiving to start that match, but we played our way into that a little bit and got going and did some nice things,” Cook said.

Nebraska’s final regular-season match is Saturday against Ohio State. Without a major upset, the best Nebraska can finish is a tie for second place in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin and Penn State are tied for first place at 17-2. Penn State has a tough match on Saturday against Minnesota, while Wisconsin plays last-place Rutgers.

Nebraska would also like to avoid a loss that could drop the Huskers from what should be a top-eight overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.