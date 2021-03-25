After 'starting over,' Akana, Densberger spark Huskers behind service line in win at Michigan

Nebraska (13-2) has a 10-match win streak against Michigan, and has a 15-2 record against the Wolverines since joining the Big Ten.

The Michigan blockers didn’t defend Hames and the Husker setter made them pay with five kills on setter tips.

Nebraska had a .232 hitting percentage, and held Michigan to .154 hitting.

Michigan got out to a 6-1 lead to start the match, including two ace serves, and never trailed. Nebraska hit just .111 in the set

After playing poorly in the first set, Nebraska had a major turnaround.

“I just told them, 'OK, new match, we’re starting over and we got to win three (sets),'" Cook said. "They knew they were stinking the place up, so it didn’t do any good to harp on them. I reminded them of what we needed to do, and I said we’re just starting over."

Nebraska also improved its serve-receive over the final three sets, which allowed Hames to get better swings for the hitters, especially the Husker middles.