After season ends, Nebraska volleyball team quickly turns attention to Final Four in Omaha in 2020

Now Nebraska has a better understanding for the level it has to get to, especially at the end of close sets against great teams like Wisconsin.

“A year from now, we’re hopefully going to be in the same situation trying to get to Omaha, which I hear is already close to being sold out,” Cook said. “We’ve been in Omaha a couple of times at the Final Four and I told them this is a life-changing experience. It’s a once-in-a lifetime opportunity. I want them to know we’re going to put everything we can into being that team that can get to Omaha and win it.”

Two of Nebraska's five national championships were won in Omaha, in 2006 and 2015.

And next season, Nebraska’s junior class of Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger will be trying to end their careers with one more trip to the Final Four.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Next year is going to be the last year for a lot of us,” Sweet said. “I think it just gives us a different mindset, and motivates us to go into next year.”

Nebraska finished the season with a 28-5 record, marking the fifth straight season that the Huskers won at least 28 matches.

For one week in September, Nebraska was the No. 1 ranked team in the country. Nebraska was never ranked lower than eighth.