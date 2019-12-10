After making all-region team, four Nebraska volleyball players contenders to be All-Americans

It is now known who is in the running to be chosen as Nebraska’s next All-American volleyball players.

On Tuesday the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced the all-region teams, and four Huskers where chosen. In order to be chosen for the All-American teams players must first make their all-region team. The All-American teams will be chosen by a committee next week, and announced on Dec. 18.

Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames and Madi Kubik each made the all-North region team.

Additionally, Kubik was chosen as the region’s freshman of the year. Last week Kubik was chosen as the Big Ten Conference freshman of the year.

Cincinnati right-side hitter Jordan Thompson, who leads NCAA Division I in kills per set (6.40) and played for the United States national team last summer, was the region's player of the year. Minnesota’s Hugh McCutcheon is the coach of the year.

Nebraska and Minnesota each had four players on the 14-player team.

Kubik earned Nebraska's first AVCA North region freshman of the year honor since Kadie Rolfzen in 2013. She is the sixth Husker all-time to be named region freshman of the year. Kubik is averaging 2.75 kills and 2.51 digs per set in her first college season.