After long wait for real competition, Lexi Sun sets tone as No. 5 Huskers sweep Indiana

Nebraska got good production from every spot with all five players having at least six kills and hitting .250 or better. Lauren Stivrins had nine kills and hit .429. Madi Kubik added eight kills, and Kayla Caffey and Riley Zuhn six apiece.

Nebraska is one of the most experienced teams in the country with every starter returning from last season. Nebraska’s biggest position battle leading up to the first match was at the second middle blocker spot. Cook chose Caffey, the transfer from Missouri and former top-80 recruit, over returning starter Callie Schwarzenbach and freshman Kalynn Meyer. Caffey had Nebraska's first kill of the match.

In the second set, when Nebraska’s improvements included having more success with its middle attack, Caffey had four kills on six attempts in the set.

Standing at 6-foot, Caffey is smaller than many players at that position in the Big Ten, but she’s an explosive attacker who has great vision for where to hit.

“She’s a dynamic attacker and can hit some sharp angles,” Cook said.