 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After first loss of season, NU volleyball drops in national poll; two more ranked opponents this week
0 Comments
topical

After first loss of season, NU volleyball drops in national poll; two more ranked opponents this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Utah vs. Nebraska, 9.11

Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez digs into a Utah hit on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Devaney Sports Center.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

After its first loss of the season against Utah on Saturday, the Nebraska volleyball team dropped three spots to No. 6 in the new AVCA rankings released Monday.

This week, Nebraska plays No. 16 Stanford (4-2) on Tuesday and No. 5 Louisville (8-0) on Saturday. Louisville, coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly, made a big move up from 10th.

Utah moved up from 20th to 10th. Creighton is 17th.

Check back for updates to this story

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News