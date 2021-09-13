After first loss of season, NU volleyball drops in national poll; two more ranked opponents this week

After its first loss of the season against Utah on Saturday, the Nebraska volleyball team dropped three spots to No. 6 in the new AVCA rankings released Monday.

This week, Nebraska plays No. 16 Stanford (4-2) on Tuesday and No. 5 Louisville (8-0) on Saturday. Louisville, coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly, made a big move up from 10th.

Utah moved up from 20th to 10th. Creighton is 17th.

