Fueled by skeptics, Huskers top Pittsburgh to roll into a national championship showdown with Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the first set, it looked like we could be headed for a moment where Nebraska fans slapped their hands in disappointment while still applauding the Huskers for another Final Four appearance.
John Cook thought he may be one of those people.
“I was thinking we were in trouble because Pittsburgh, they almost played a perfect game that first game,” the Nebraska volleyball coach said.
Not so fast.
Nebraska made a major turnaround from being dominated, to the ones doing so, with the Huskers rallying from a bad first set to beat Pittsburgh 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 on Thursday in the national semifinals at Nationwide Arena.
As soon as a block by Lauren Stivrins ended the match, a Husker fan sitting in the front row of the crowd said, ‘We’ll see you Saturday night.”
Yes you will. Nebraska will play Big Ten rival Wisconsin in the national championship match on Saturday. It will be the third time in the past five seasons Nebraska will play in the final match of the college season.
But this finals appearance is more of a surprise than the others, with Nebraska having just an OK season until the NCAA Tournament. Now the Huskers have stunned No. 2 Texas, and rallied to beat No. 3 Pittsburgh, in its last two matches.
Nebraska (26-7) is in the championship match as the No. 10-seed in the 64-team tournament.
“We talked all week that no one expected us or believed that we could be at this point right now, that we would be playing for a national championship,” said Nebraska senior setter Nicklin Hames.
“But I feel like we've really hit our stride at the right time and we just have this belief and we're out there playing. As we say, with one heart, which I think is really special.”
Soon after the match ended, Cook wondered what it was like back in Nebraska when the match ended at about 11:50 p.m.
“I think there are a lot of people heading home from bars and restaurants and churches, and wherever else they were watching this all across the state,” Cook said. “There is just a lot of people following this team, and it’s a great Christmas present for Nebraska.
“Nebraska volleyball is a state treasure, and I just think this is a really big deal.”
Nebraska’s turnaround Thursday was led by improved serving, and getting the balanced attack that Pittsburgh had when it looked so good in the first set.
And Nebraska’s defense got great again over the final three sets. Pittsburgh had a .483 hitting percentage in the first set, but Nebraska’s defense limited the Panthers to a .163 attack percentage over the final three sets.
Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez and Hames each had 13 digs. Keonilei Akana added 11 digs.
Madi Kubik had a great all-around match in a season with so many of them. Kubik had 13 kills, three ace serves and seven digs.
Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey had 10 kills. In the third set there was a play where it was obvious that a good pass was going to lead to a swing for Caffey. A Nebraska fan sitting in the first few rows of the crowd said, ‘watch out.’ Indeed, Caffey crushed the kill, like she does most of the time when Hames gets her a good one.
Nebraska’s two freshmen pin hitters, Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst didn’t let rough first sets sink them, and came back in a big way. Krause finished with nine kills, and Batenhorst had seven
Stivrins had nine kills on .529 hitting, five blocks and served a 6-0 run that won the Huskers the third set and put the Huskers up in the match 2-1.
At the start of the match Pittsburgh was matching Nebraska’s elite back-row defense in digs, and the Panthers were doubling up the Huskers in kills.
Pittsburgh mostly dominated the first set, getting 17 kills on .483 hitting to Nebraska’s nine kills on .167 hitting. The Panthers had five players with at least two kills in the set, while Nebraska had just two such players. Batenhorst and Krause each hit .000 in the set.
Nebraska had to regroup, and quickly.
“One thing we talked about, just got to stay with it, wear them down and hang in there,” Cook said. “And they did a great job of that, because we could have got discouraged pretty easily. They were doing some really high-level stuff.”
In the second set, Nebraska showed it wouldn’t be a pushover, using a 5-0 run served by Rodriguez to take a 16-9 lead.
Nebraska’s improved serving was a difference in the turnaround, as was the Huskers getting back to hitting shots off the blockers’ hands for kills, just like it had done last week against Texas. Nebraska got five kills on tool shots off the blockers' hands during the second set.
If Stivrins is known for the slide attack, Kubik is known for hitting shots off the blockers’ hands. And then some of her teammates started doing that, too.
“We kind of settled in a little more and talked about breaking fingers,” Kubik said. “So that was the goal. Not actually breaking them, but kind of. But, yeah, we just we were just trusting Nicklin to put up great balls and using our vision to find the hands and get swings and kills.”
The Nebraska crowd was double or triple or more than that of the Panthers, but Nebraska’s play in the first set didn’t make that an advantage. That changed during the second set. For the two matches combined there was an announced attendance of 16,531.
The third set was back-and-forth most of the way, until it wasn’t. That’s because Stivrins served a 6-0 run. That’s about the time Nebraska went from an 18-17 deficit to a 23-18 lead. Soon, Nebraska had a 2-1 match lead.
In the fourth set, Nebraska had leads of 10-6 and 12-8. Pittsburgh tied the match at 20 before Nebraska finished off the win.
The comeback was complete.
Over the final three sets combined Nebraska had 42 kills, and Pittsburgh 35.
“(Pittsburgh) kind of came back down to earth, and we just kept after them,” Cook said. “Coach (Tom) Osborne would be proud. It was like running the ball, running the ball. We’re not getting yards but we keep running it and pounding and finally, you start getting yards and wearing them down. That’s the mindset we had to have.”
