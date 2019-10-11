Middle blocker Lauren Stivrins played another All-American-level match in helping lead the fifth-ranked volleyball team to a four-set win against Michigan State Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska (12-2, 4-1 Big Ten) came back strong after a disastrous end to the first set in the 21-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 victory.
Stivrins had 13 kills, and couldn’t really be stopped on her trademark slide attack. She had just one hitting error on 18 attempts for a .667 hitting percentage. Stivrins was also good serving, and had one ace. She also had six of the Huskers’ 14 blocks in the match.
It was Nebraska’s first match since suffering its first conference loss of the season in a rare home sweep against Wisconsin last week.
This time, Nebraska’s defense was closer to its old self, holding Michigan to .038 hitting for the match. Michigan State had a negative hitting percentage in two of the final three sets.
Sophomore middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach was also good on defense with seven blocks. Kenzie Knuckles had 21 digs, Madi Kubik had 15 and Nicklin Hames 14.
Nebraska’s other most experienced players were also good. Right-side hitter Jazz Sweet had a negative hitting percentage in the first set, but didn’t let that discourage her. She led the Husker with 16 kills, including two big ones when the final set got close at the finish. Junior outside hitter Lexi Sun also had 13 kills.
Nebraska had a .196 hitting percentage for the match.
To start the first set, Nebraska trailed due to several unforced errors until Stivrins served a 4-0 run for an 8-7 lead.
Later, Sun served a 6-0 run for a 15-10 lead, and Nebraska’s lead reached 20-17. Then Michigan State not only rallied, but dominated, finishing the set on an 8-1 run to win the set 25-21.
You have free articles remaining.
The Spartans had its first two blocks of the match and its first ace in the decisive run. Nebraska had eight hitting errors in the set, hitting .125.
The start to the second set was much better, with Hames serving a 6-0 run to start the set.
And after Michigan State regrouped and got its deficit to 18-15, Nebraska finished the set on a 7-0 run that included a walk-off ace serve by Kubik on set point. Nebraska had tied the match. Stivrins had two kills in the set-ending run, and Michigan State made three consecutive errors.
Nebraska cut its hitting errors in half from the first set and hit .333 in the second set, while Michigan State had a negative hitting percentage.
In the third set Nebraska took control with a 5-0 run for a 9-5 lead. Stivrins got another kill on a slide attack to make it 10-7. She already had three kills on the slide play in the set. Michigan State couldn’t stop her. Nebraska won the set 25-14, with another ace serve on set point, this time by freshman Nicole Drewnick.
In the clinching set, Michigan State got its deficit to 20-17, and the end of sets is when Nebraska has struggled. But then Michigan State had a serving error and Stivrins got another kill down the line, and Nebraska finished off the win.
Outside hitter Meredith Norris led Michigan State (11-4, 2-3 Big Ten) with 11 kills but needed 53 attempts to do so and hit .000.
Nebraska has another match on Sunday against Michigan at the Devaney Sports center.
Check back for updates to this story.
The Nebraska volleyball team, fresh off of being swept by Wisconsin last week, will look to bounce back against Michigan State Friday at the D…