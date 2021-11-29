After 'awful' NCAA Tournament last year, Huskers eager to host; Rodriguez earns another Big Ten award

No matter what happens in the NCAA volleyball tournament over the next three weeks, many teams will find it to be better than last season’s tournament.

That’s when the field was limited to 48 teams, and the entire tournament was played in the NCAA's “bubble” in Omaha over 10 days in April. For the first few matches, the crowds were limited mostly to families of the players.

“That was awful,” said Nebraska coach John Cook, who admitted that the players handled the bubble a lot better than he did. “This feels like a tournament. It’s been a good season, and it feels like it is back to normal.”

Nebraska will get to host at least the first two rounds of the tournament. The Huskers will play first-time NCAA qualifier Campbell in the first round on Friday.

With a win, Nebraska will play the Kansas State-Florida State winner in the second round on Saturday.

Then, if Nebraska wins both matches, it'll likely be headed to Austin, Texas, for the regional week. And Texas also gets large crowds for NCAA Tournament matches.

Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames is thankful that last season’s NCAA format is a thing of the past.