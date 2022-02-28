'After a lot of consideration about my future goals,' Meyer leaves Husker volleyball to focus on track

Kalynn Meyer is going all in on track.

After two years with the Husker volleyball team, Meyer announced on Monday that she’s leaving the volleyball program to focus on competing in track for the Huskers.

In January, Meyer joined the Husker track team with plans to compete part time while also training with the beach volleyball team and volleyball team.

But after two months Meyer has decided to focus on track.

"After a lot of consideration about my future goals and dreams, I have made the decision to switch my focus to track and field for the remainder of my collegiate career," Meyer said in a news release.

"I want to thank the volleyball coaches, performance team members, and most importantly my teammates for some of the best memories and experiences throughout the last two years. I also want to thank the track and field coaches and athletes for welcoming me as a part of their team. I was blessed with the opportunity to experience both sports, but I am very excited to pursue track and field for my final years as a Husker."

Meyer appeared in 11 volleyball matches over two seasons

Meyer moving into a starting spot for the 2022 season wasn’t expected with All-American Kayla Caffey hoping to return if granted eligibility from the NCAA and All-American Kaitlyn Hord transferring from Penn State to Nebraska.

The Huskers also have incoming freshman Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson at middle blocker.

Meyer competed four times for the Nebraska track team during the indoor season. She won the shot put title at the Mark Colligan Memorial. Last week at the Big Ten indoor championship, she placed 18th.

Her best event is expected to come in the discus during the outdoor season. Husker track coach Gary Pepin believes Meyer could make the Olympics in track.

NU volleyball coach John Cook is supporting Meyer and her decision.

"At Nebraska volleyball, we teach our players to dream big,” Cook said. “Kalynn is dreaming big for the 2024 Olympics. This path will take her away from Nebraska volleyball so she can begin her journey with Nebraska track and field to pursue that goal. Kalynn has worked really hard, been a great teammate and a coach's dream. We are looking forward to watching her pursue this dream."

