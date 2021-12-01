A remarkable turnaround at Ole Miss has ex-Husker Kayla Banwarth on another full-circle ride to Nebraska

Yes, the goal is always to make the NCAA Tournament and everyone wants to win a bunch of matches, but even this was hard to imagine.

"This is definitely ahead of where I thought we were going to be," Banwarth said. "My vision for Year Two was to finish in the top half of the SEC and maybe start talking about the tournament, but realistically probably not.

"But it's definitely ahead of where I thought we were going to be in our timeline."

Though the NCAA Tournament will be new to many of the Rebels and the program — the team is making its first NCAA appearance since 2010 — the players can turn to their coach, who played on four NCAA Tournament teams, including a Final Four squad, and was on Cook's staff when NU won the 2017 national championship.

When Mississippi takes the court at 7 p.m. Thursday against Creighton (30-3), it will be a familiar feeling and setting for Banwarth, who wouldn't mind seeing some one-day Rebel fans in the crowd.