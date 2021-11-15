A pro volleyball league headlined by Jordan Larson will host draft of college players next month

Current Nebraska volleyball players could become professionals as soon as next month.

A unique pro volleyball league, Athletes Unlimited, announced Monday it will return for a second season in 2022, and it plans to host a live draft of college players Dec. 17 on Facebook and YouTube.

Ex-Husker Jordan Larson has signed on to play in what may end up being one of her last professional events in the United States. Larson, 35, is playing in China this winter after leading the United States to its first-ever gold medal in women's volleyball during the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.

Athletes Unlimited's format is distinctive. The teams are different each week, and the league's top players draft their squads. All 44 players in the league earn points based on team wins and individual stats — Larson was last year's champion.

The upcoming five-week season begins March 16 and will be played entirely in front of fans in Dallas.

Many of the players enjoyed the first season, with 17 returning players already signed for 2022.

The college draft will consist of 15 players who will have just finished their NCAA eligibility. Nebraska seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun are among the players who could be drafted.