Mikaela Foecke isn’t going to be walking back out on the court to play for the Nebraska volleyball team again.
She’s the first-team All-American who had 187 more kills than any other Husker last season, the player who looked like she was having an off night and still ended up with 20 kills and hit .300, the player Nebraska always went to in the biggest moments. But she was a senior in 2018.
So if Nebraska is going to have similar success to last year, then it needs the returning players to make up the difference, and so far junior outside hitter Lexi Sun is helping the Huskers do that.
Sun extended her good start to the season by leading the No. 2 Huskers with 14 kills in a 25-16, 25-22, 25-8 win against High Point on Friday afternoon.
The match was the first of three Nebraska (5-0) will play this weekend in the Ameritas Players Challenge.
Sun reached her total on 20 attempts with just one hitting error for a season-best .650 hitting percentage.
Sun was especially good in the second set, when she had eight kills on nine attempts with no hitting errors. She had kills on 13 of her final 16 attempts.
Nebraska coach John Cook said Sun did a great job of following the game plan. High Point had a hole in its defense down the line.
“She got a lot of easy kills because of the defense they play,” Cook said. “Sometimes the coaches know, and if they listen they get rewarded.”
Watch: John Cook on another good match for Lexi Sun. pic.twitter.com/MdX2Bnynrj— Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) September 13, 2019
Sun has led the Huskers in kills in every match. As the only Husker who has played full time in both the front and back row, she probably should be doing that.
But in her first season at Nebraska last year after the former No. 1 national recruit transferred from Texas, she at times struggled with consistency from one match to the next.
This year, Cook is seeing signs that Sun can be consistently good. She’s hit better than .300 in four straight matches.
“She’s a more complete player than she was last year,” Cook said.
In the past Sun only hit a few shots, and the good teams could stop that.
“Now you got to defend the whole court with her,” Cook said.
Cook said Nebraska’s older players such as Sun, Lauren Stivrins and Jazz Sweet are going to have to be good this season.
“Those guys are going to have to do it, because they can’t turn around and look at the freshmen and have them start doing it,” Cook said. “I’m not asking anybody to replace (Foecke), but as a group they’re going to have to do that if we want to be the kind of team we can be.”
This season Sun says she is more comfortable with each of the different shots Cook wants her to hit and has a better understanding of how Nebraska plays.
How do the Huskers play, exactly?
“I think clean volleyball,” Sun said. “They have their way of doing things specifically for every single technique and (skill). Passing and setting we all have different things that we’re supposed to be doing for those things, and they work. I think it’s just buying into that and performing.”
Nebraska had some troubles in the second set, including getting aced five times. The set was tied at 21, but Nebraska won four of the final five rallies of the set to win 25-22.
The start of the third set was much better, with Nebraska racing out to leads of 7-2 and 12-4.
Madi Kubik added nine kills and Stivrins had seven kills and four blocks.
Nebraska will play another match on Friday, against Denver (6-1) at 7:30 p.m.
In the first match of the tournament, Denver defeated Loyola Marymount in five sets.