A look at how three Husker freshmen helped Team USA to their best U20 Worlds finish in 10 years
A look at how three Husker freshmen helped Team USA to their best U20 Worlds finish in 10 years

USA volleyball junior national team

The United States junior national team, which included Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez, placed fifth at the FIVB U20 World championship.

 FIVB

The United States junior national team finished fifth at the FIVB U20 World Championship, with the Americans having a 6-2 record in matches played over the past 10 days in Europe.

In the fifth-place match on Sunday in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the Americans rallied from a two-set deficit to beat Poland 14-25, 18-25, 25-16, 29-27, 15-13.

The U.S. team included three freshmen from the Nebraska volleyball team — outside hitter Ally Batenhorst, outside hitter Lindsay Krause and libero Lexi Rodriguez. After helping Team USA to its highest finish since the 2011 U20 World Championship, the trio now turn their attention to their first college season.

Batenhorst started every match and totaled 82 kills. The Houston native ranked second on Team USA in kills behind Emily Londot, who was the AVCA national freshman of the year at Ohio State last season. Batenhorst led the team in kills in four of Team USA’s eight matches. She also had nine ace serves to lead the United States in that category.

Krause played in every match and finished with 36 kills on only 79 swings, posting a .316 attack percentage. Krause also had eight blocks.

Rodriguez was the Americans’ libero for the entirety of the tournament and led Team USA in digs.

