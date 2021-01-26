A game-changer like Riley Zuhn an example of Nebraska volleyball's improved depth this season

The goal is that Hames can help the Huskers run a more creative offense. That could include setting the middle blockers more than just the expected situations after a good pass or dig.

In the first two matches, Cook said Hames “fired some balls around.”

“We’re trying to make some adjustments with how she sets and let her be a little more creative and free with how she sets,” Cook said. “She’s been doing awesome in practice and the matches were the first time she’s done it live.

“At times she did really well, and then there were some misses for her, but long term this is going to make her a better setter.”

Still No. 5: The top seven teams in the AVCA poll were unchanged from last week, so Nebraska remains at No. 5. Creighton (2-0) moved up one spot to 14th. Hawaii stayed in the poll even though its entire season is canceled, but the Rainbow Wahine dropped two spots to 23rd.