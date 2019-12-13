A fellow Big Ten power and a familiar raucous environment await Huskers in regional final

MADISON, Wis. — John Cook is sitting at a podium in a room one story beneath the volleyball court with which he has the second-most history.
Up the stairs is an old barn of a gym, Wisconsin’s Field House, built in 1929 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which this weekend is host to NCAA Tournament regional action and Nebraska’s bid for a fifth straight trip to the Final Four.
At this moment, though, after a Thursday afternoon open practice, Cook is thinking back much further to when he coached the Badgers, to some of the autumn nights in which UW packed the Field House to watch the program he shepherded into national relevance.
“I actually coached here when they filled the whole thing, even the upper deck before they closed it off. So when I was coaching here we had a few of those matches,” Cook said.
The place will be packed again at 5 p.m. Saturday when No. 5 Nebraska and No. 4 Wisconsin square off for a trip to the Final Four.
The Huskers advanced to the regional final with a 29-27, 25-22, 25-19 sweep over Hawaii shortly after the Badgers swept Texas A&M on Friday.
Cook, of course, left Wisconsin after the 1998 season for Nebraska, where he has since won four national championships and cemented himself as one of the game’s best coaches. The Badgers made the NCAA Tournament nine straight seasons under Pete Waite after Cook left, making as far as the championship game in 2002, where they lost to Cook’s first Husker team. Then came a five-year swoon, though, and Kelly Sheffield succeeded Waite in 2013.
That, in a nutshell, is why Cook is thinking about those nights more than a decade ago when this old gym was packed to the rafters. Because now, as it was or almost was then, that’s become the standard in Madison.
Wisconsin averaged 7,502 fans per home match this fall, second only to Nebraska at 8,106. Fellow regional participant Hawaii checked in third at 6,684, making this the highest-profile site in college volleyball this weekend.
“It’s exciting for us because we’ve put in a lot of hard work in this building, so it’s awesome to see it pay off here,” UW middle blocker Dana Rettke said before the Badgers polished off the Aggies.
Sheffield has overseen considerable growth at UW in his seven seasons at the helm, this year winning the rugged Big Ten outright and earning the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“In 2013 we averaged 3,512 fans and we’re over 7,000 now, so we’ve doubled,” said Sheffield, who is trying to guide his team to the Final Four for the second time in his tenure. “People are actually in the seats for most of those matches, and it’s not just these (current players), it’s the players that have come before them. This has always been a program that gets a lot of people in here. I’m sitting here saying ‘only 3,512 six years ago,’ but even that is still top five in the country in attendance.
“I think what these guys have done is energize a fan base with how they play.”
The UW coach said he had a neighbor who went to great lengths to try to get tickets for this weekend when they went on sale Monday.
“Match tickets went on sale at 8:30 a.m., and I had a neighbor that had three computers open and ready to go,” he said. “And at 8:31 it said she couldn’t get any tickets.”
It’s an upward path Cook is familiar with, of course. As Nebraska’s raised the Big Ten bar, it’s been up to programs like Wisconsin, Penn State, Minnesota and Illinois to try to catch up and keep up.
“They’ve made it consistent now, which is awesome, and I think that’s part of the commitment in the Big Ten,” Cook said. “You look at the crowds across the conference, Minnesota is selling out, we’re selling out, Wisconsin is selling out. It continues to grow and it’s why the Big Ten is such a great conference.”
It results in weekends like this one, when a pair of national powers can square off in front of a sold-out crowd with a Final Four berth on the line. UW has swept Nebraska twice this season, the only program to have consistently got the better of Cook’s this fall. Not surprisingly, though, the Huskers are not just not afraid, they relish moments like these.
“It’s really fun to come into a gym that’s going to be sold-out and to walk into an environment where everyone knows what good volleyball looks like and can appreciate how skillful these teams are,” NU All-American junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said. “So I’m really excited.”
Surmised Cook, “That’s what an NCAA Championship should be about.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.