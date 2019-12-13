A fellow Big Ten power and a familiar raucous environment await Huskers in regional final

Cook, of course, left Wisconsin after the 1998 season for Nebraska, where he has since won four national championships and cemented himself as one of the game’s best coaches. The Badgers made the NCAA Tournament nine straight seasons under Pete Waite after Cook left, making as far as the championship game in 2002, where they lost to Cook’s first Husker team. Then came a five-year swoon, though, and Kelly Sheffield succeeded Waite in 2013.

That, in a nutshell, is why Cook is thinking about those nights more than a decade ago when this old gym was packed to the rafters. Because now, as it was or almost was then, that’s become the standard in Madison.

Wisconsin averaged 7,502 fans per home match this fall, second only to Nebraska at 8,106. Fellow regional participant Hawaii checked in third at 6,684, making this the highest-profile site in college volleyball this weekend.

“It’s exciting for us because we’ve put in a lot of hard work in this building, so it’s awesome to see it pay off here,” UW middle blocker Dana Rettke said before the Badgers polished off the Aggies.

Sheffield has overseen considerable growth at UW in his seven seasons at the helm, this year winning the rugged Big Ten outright and earning the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.