'A different energy': Two days after defeat, No. 4 Nebraska makes adjustments to sweep No. 5 Gophers

The Huskers were mostly in control from start to finish in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 victory at the Devaney Sports Center.

So the Huskers (7-1) earned a weekend split while playing their first big matches of the season.

Nebraska got its first win over a top-five team since the 2018 NCAA semifinal win over No. 3 Illinois. It was the first sweep by the Huskers over a top-five team since 2017 against No. 3 Minnesota.

Nebraska had a .300 hitting percentage and held the Gophers to just .153. Nebraska outblocked the Gophers 8-4 after Minnesota had 20 blocks Friday.

And that made for a very satisfying day for the Huskers.

“I just really enjoyed how this team was able to bounce back,” Stivrins said. “I think what happened on Friday was so unlike us the way that we practice and the way that we train. So to see everyone come back with a completely different outlook on the game and a different energy, it was so much fun and it made me so proud of them.”

This was a defining moment for the early part of the season, Nebraska coach John Cook said.