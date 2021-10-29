A closer look at what went wrong vs. Wisconsin as the Huskers push forward for another top-15 matchup

In Big Ten volleyball, win or lose, you’re sometimes only a few days from another match against a top-15 team.
That’s the case for both No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 6 Nebraska this weekend following Wednesday’s match between those teams, won by the Badgers in three sets.
Nebraska travels to play No. 11 Minnesota on Saturday at 7 p.m. Wisconsin plays at No. 12 Purdue on Sunday.
“That’s the Big Ten,” Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames said. “You just have to look over this game and see what went wrong, and then move on. It’s a pretty quick turnaround and you just got to be ready for the next opponent.”
And now Wisconsin and Nebraska are tied for first place in the Big Ten at 10-1, and each looking to keep winning ahead of their second match against each other on Nov. 26.
During the remaining nine league matches, Nebraska plays five ranked teams and Wisconsin four.
Nebraska came out of Wednesday’s match disappointed with how it played and knowing it will need to be more aggressive with its serving, hitting and determination to get passes and digs in a good spot at the net for Hames to run the offense.
Nebraska had won 10 straight matches before Wednesday.
“I just don’t think the team that played out there (Wednesday) was the Nebraska volleyball team that we’ve seen,” Hames said. “We played tentative, and we didn’t play like ourselves. We just need to go out there and play free and be aggressive and go after it. I think that we can be at that level more consistently when we change our mindset a little bit.”
The Badgers set the bar for the level the Huskers will need to get at over the next month. Nebraska will need to be better in serve-receive and at converting digs into kills.
“Their libero (Lauren Barnes) bettered the ball and put the ball on the setters’ head,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “And (Wisconsin setter Sydney Hilley) got to a lot of balls that she put up great out-of-system sets where they could do something. We were not doing that, and we were having to roll shot balls over and give them easy balls and just put it right back to their libero, and then defend those hitters. That was the difference. They got the ball a lot more in the (setting) box than we did.”
Serving will be important again against the Gophers (13-6, 8-3 Big Ten) to try and slow down right-side hitter Stephanie Samedy. She’s a three-time first-team All-American and the Big Ten player of the year last season. Samedy jumps high and snaps down her attacks for kills. She leads the league in kills per set (4.54). Twice this season she’s had 30 kills in a match.
Cook said Nebraska will need to change its mindset, and not give the opponent easy points, to get back on track.
“We lost three in a row, and then won 10 straight in the Big Ten,” he said. “I don’t think anybody thought we were going to do that. So we’ll see how we respond after this.”
Briefly
* Minnesota and Nebraska split two matches last season. The Gophers won the opening match in four sets in Nebraska's first loss of the season. But just two days later, Nebraska swept the Gophers in one of Nebraska’s best-played matches of the season.
* Nebraska’s current stretch of three straight matches against top-15 teams is similar to 2018 when Nebraska played three top-10 teams in a row — Penn State, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The Huskers went 0-3 in that stretch but still made it to the national championship match that season.
