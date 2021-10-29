A closer look at what went wrong vs. Wisconsin as the Huskers push forward for another top-15 matchup

In Big Ten volleyball, win or lose, you’re sometimes only a few days from another match against a top-15 team.

That’s the case for both No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 6 Nebraska this weekend following Wednesday’s match between those teams, won by the Badgers in three sets.

Nebraska travels to play No. 11 Minnesota on Saturday at 7 p.m. Wisconsin plays at No. 12 Purdue on Sunday.

“That’s the Big Ten,” Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames said. “You just have to look over this game and see what went wrong, and then move on. It’s a pretty quick turnaround and you just got to be ready for the next opponent.”

And now Wisconsin and Nebraska are tied for first place in the Big Ten at 10-1, and each looking to keep winning ahead of their second match against each other on Nov. 26.

During the remaining nine league matches, Nebraska plays five ranked teams and Wisconsin four.

Nebraska came out of Wednesday’s match disappointed with how it played and knowing it will need to be more aggressive with its serving, hitting and determination to get passes and digs in a good spot at the net for Hames to run the offense.

Nebraska had won 10 straight matches before Wednesday.