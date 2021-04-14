4 teams claim first-ever NCAA Tournament wins on Day 1, and more on NU's first opponent

“They’re good. It’s Nebraska,” Huiet said. “The thing I’m most excited about is we get Nebraska in Nebraska but they can’t have any more fans than we can. That’s a bonus for us.”

Texas State’s 39 matches are more than any team in the country (tournament qualifier Towson ends the season with just seven).

Texas State got all those matches in by playing the conference season in the fall, and then several nonconference matches in the spring, including a win against No. 11 Baylor. The Sun Belt was committed to playing a lot, and some weeks the teams even played twice on Fridays and once on Saturday.

Hames family matchup still alive: Pepperdine beat UMBC, with Kayleigh Hames having five kills in the win. She’s the sister of Nebraska's Nicklin Hames. Now if 20th-ranked Pepperdine can beat Baylor, and Nebraska wins, the sisters would face off in the Sweet 16.

Match date could change: According to the Wisconsin State Journal, if BYU and Wisconsin each win Thursday, their matchup in the Sweet 16 will be moved from Sunday to Saturday to accommodate BYU, which doesn’t play on Sundays. The remaining seven matches would still be played on Sunday.