2022 NU volleyball preview: Here's what you need to know about the Huskers this season

The Nebraska volleyball team hit the court for its Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, which can only mean one thing. The season is here. Here are a few thoughts to consider leading into Friday's opener.

Three storylines to watch

Big Ten title chase: Nebraska has been (really) good lately, making the NCAA Final Four twice in the past four seasons. However, the Huskers haven't won the Big Ten title since 2017. Wisconsin, which has won the league the past three years, is expected to take a small drop after graduating three All-Americans. Wisconsin and Nebraska play twice, including during the final week of the regular season in what could be an unofficial Big Ten championship match.

Regional host: The NCAA Final Four is in Omaha again this season, which is a major advantage for the Huskers — if they can get there. Two of Nebraska’s five national championships were won in Omaha (2006 and ’15). Getting to Omaha becomes easier if Nebraska can earn one of the top four national seeds and host the second week of the tournament. Lincoln hasn’t hosted a regional since 2016 when the Huskers beat Penn State and Washington to reach the Final Four.

Texas rematch: Once the NCAA Tournament gets here, many will monitor the possibility of the Huskers and Longhorns meeting in the bracket. The teams have played Elite Eight matches in back-to-back years — Nebraska upset Texas last year in Austin, Texas, which avenged a Longhorn triumph the previous season in Omaha. Heading into 2022, there's reason to believe Nebraska and Texas are the two most talented teams in the country. One national analyst says Texas’ roster is like a fantasy sports team due to its combination of returning talent and the addition of several top transfers, including two former Huskers who played in red last season — Kayla Caffey and Keonilei Akana.

Three players to watch

Kennedi Orr: One of the more fascinating parts of the early part of the season will be if the sophomore grabs a hold of the starting setter spot and hangs on, signaling that John Cook believes Nebraska’s best chance to win a championship is with Orr at setter and veteran setter Nicklin Hames moving to defensive specialist. Each of the past three national champions has had an outstanding setter — Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilley, Kentucky’s Madison Lilley and Stanford’s Jenna Gray.

Madi Kubik: Nebraska should have steady offensive balance again with its outside hitters, right-side hitter and middle blockers. But most championship teams have a dominant outside hitter who can find a way to rack up kills even when the odds are against them, like Kadie Rolfzen and Mikaela Foecke did on Nebraska’s last two national championship teams.

Kaitlyn Hord: As much as fans hate it when a Nebraska player leaves, transfer players have been good to the Huskers, too, including with Hord. The former Penn State star will play her super-senior season at Nebraska, choosing the Huskers over Texas, Minnesota, Ohio State and USC. She’s a three-time All-American, including first-team honors as a sophomore. Last season, Hord ranked third in the Big Ten in both hitting percentage and blocking.

Three numbers to know

10. Nebraska’s streak of reaching the NCAA Elite Eight, which is the longest active streak in the nation. Since a rare second-round loss in 2011, Nebraska has reached the Elite Eight every season.

800. During the first half of the season, Cook should reach 800 career college wins — he coached seven seasons at Wisconsin and is in his 23rd at Nebraska. Cook is 630-92 at Nebraska, winning at a remarkable 87% clip. His 791 career wins rank 19th all-time in NCAA Division I.

4. The number Cook’s former assistant coaches he’ll go against during the regular season — Kayla Banwarth (Mississippi), Tyler Hildebrand (Long Beach State), Craig Skinner (Kentucky) and Chris Tamas (Illinois).

Three crucial weeks of the season

Week 4: This could be the first really tough week of the season, with a home match against No. 14 Stanford on Sept. 13 and a Sunday afternoon road match against No. 11 Kentucky on Sept 18. Stanford beat Nebraska 3-1 last season, and the word from out West is that the Cardinal are looking like a top team again after not making it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons.

Week 10: This is Nebraska’s first chance to end an eight-match losing streak against Wisconsin that spans five seasons. Nebraska plays the Badgers in Madison on Oct. 26, and then comes back to host Maryland on Oct. 29.