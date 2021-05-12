2021 NU volleyball prospect returns home to learn of her biggest honor yet: Gatorade national player of the year

Ally Batenhorst got a head start on college, graduating from high school in December and moving to Lincoln to begin her Husker volleyball career in January.

After just finishing her first semester at NU, Batenhorst had a welcome-home present awaiting in Katy, Texas, that she'll never forget.

The future Husker was named the Gatorade national player of the year for high school volleyball Wednesday. U.S. Olympian April Ross delivered the news to Batenhorst on Zoom, and then her high school (Seven Lakes) held a presentation.

"I was crying," Batenhorst told the Journal Star. "I just started crying and I was just in utter shock and I was shaking.

"I wasn't expecting it at all, whatsoever, and my whole family came in with the trophy, and it was a huge trophy. It was a really great feeling."

While she grew up near Houston, Batenhorst's parents are each Nebraska natives and she has several family members living in Nebraska. Batenhorst could play outside hitter or right-side for the Huskers this fall.

The Gatorade award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field, distinguishes Batenhorst as the nation’s best player.