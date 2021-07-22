12 years and three Olympic appearances later, Tokyo may be Jordan Larson's last rodeo for the national team

Larson appreciates each time she’s got to play for the U.S.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “I can’t believe I’ve been doing it for this long. Sometimes it feels like this is my first time. I still feel like that girl making my first junior national team. And here I am 12 years in. I’m just really grateful to be a part of it for so long and represent our country for this long.”

Larson traveled to Tokyo last weekend feeling both anxious and excited about the Olympics.

The Olympics were delayed from 2020 to this summer due to COVID-19. Larson is one of three former Huskers playing for team USA, including second-time Olympian Kelsey Robinson and Olympic rookie Justine Wong-Orantes.

The U.S. team includes four Olympic veterans and eight newcomers, so the 12-month delay may end up being a benefit.

“I’m feeling very good,” Larson said. “I think if you would have asked me last year about this time I don’t know if we were ready as a team culturally. There were some new players, and there was a lot of unknowns. There was just a lot of uncertainty and I think that we have put in a lot of work off the court.”

Now Larson feels good about the communication and culture of the team.