Nebraska's Jessica Aragon and Ellie Kuckelman won two qualifying matches Thursday at the ITA Central Regionals in Norman, Oklahoma, to advance to the event's singles draw.
Aragon defeated Flavia Gutierrez of Oral Roberts 6-2, 7-5 and Kinga Kovacs of Bradley 6-2, 6-3. Kuckelman defeated Central Arkansas' Paulina Engback in straight sets and Bradley's Victoria Bronzetti 6-2, 6-3.
Teammate Emma Worley lost her first qualifying match to Bradley's Bozana Lojpur 6-3, 6-1. She later won a consolation match over Allison Quammen of Arkansas State 6-0, 6-1.
The regionals continue through Tuesday.