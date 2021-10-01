'This award for me, it drives home:' For Crouch and Larson, NU hall call is up there with Heismans, Olympic golds

Eric Crouch won a Heisman Trophy. In fact, this marks the 20th anniversary of his peak season at Nebraska.

But that isn’t all. The former Husker quarterback’s playing achievements are enough to overstuff a football playbook.

Yet, there was something extra special about Friday at Memorial Stadium, where Crouch was officially inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.

“This award for me, it drives home,” Crouch said. “I’ve had other awards, maybe at a national level, but I think being at Nebraska and being born and raised in Nebraska and being recognized by the university, it means a lot.”

Then there’s Jordan Larson, one of the most decorated volleyball players in school history. She has an Olympic gold medal.

“It’s just quite an honor,” Larson said of entering the NU Hall of Fame. “And something that a lot of people have come before me in order for me to have the platform and just the ability I’ve been able to have for a long time. I’m just thankful for that.”

Heisman trophies. Olympic medals. These are the highest of honors.

Still, for Crouch, Larson and the many others forming the 2020 and 2021 induction classes, there’s no place like Nebraska.